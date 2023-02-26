In a game against Timão, Santos can be close to the Paulistão quarterfinals

Santos hosts Corinthians this Sunday (26) at Vila Belmiro, for the 11th and penultimate round of the first phase of the Paulista Championship. Currently in third place in Group A, with 13 points, Peixe needs to beat Timão, already classified to the quarterfinals, to reach the vice-leadership and continue with chances of also advancing to the next phase. The alvinegro classic, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), will be broadcast live by National Radio, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and news duty with Bruno Mendes.

The team from Santos, commanded by coach Odair Hellmann, triumphed in the last two duels: they thrashed Portuguesa by 4-0 in the State and overcame Ceilândia-DF by 1-0, away from home, in the debut of the Copa do Brazil last Thursday ( 23).

Peixe has no embezzlements for the classic and the tendency is for Hellmann to climb the team with: João Paulo; João Lucas, Maicon, Joaquim and Felipe Jonatan; Sandry, Dodi, Angelo, Lucas Lima and Mendoza; and Mark Leonard.

Already with a place assured in the quarterfinals of Paulistão, Corinthians is the isolated leader of Group C with 18 points, nine ahead of Ituano, in second place. In the last two clashes, Timão drew with Palmeiras (2 to 2) and defeated Mirassol (3 to 0).

For this afternoon’s game, coach Fernando Lázaro will have the return of Roger Guedes, who was out of the last match due to the birth of his daughter.

Timão must go to the field with Cássio; Fágner, Gil, Bruno Méndez and Fábio Santos; Roni, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Adson; Roger Guedes and Yuri Albert.

