São Paulo has actions to encourage vaccination of animals against rabies

Until next Tuesday (28), the city of São Paulo will vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies. Immunization is mandatory and must be done every year.

Vaccination of healthy animals should be done from three months of age. Immunization is available free of charge at 16 Zoonoses Surveillance Division posts.

The guardian must identify the name of the animal and the general registration number of the animal. Agitated dogs, prone to biting, should wear a muzzle. Cats must be transported in safety boxes.

stations

This Sunday (26), until 3 pm, the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the east side of the capital, receives five temporary vaccination posts: at the Euzébio Rocha Filho municipal school, at the Begbie school, on the corner of Flamingo and Lactâncio streets and in basic units (UBS) at Jardim Robru II and Parque Santa Rita.

On Monday (27), the action takes place on the corner of Rua Doutor Xavier de Oliveira and Rua Erasmo Mader, in Penha, on the east side of the capital, from 10am to 4pm.

On Tuesday (28), vaccination will be available at three more points in the east zone. In São Miguel, at UBS Casa Pintada, from 9 am to 3 pm. In Guaianases, on the corner of Quimanga and Serra das Araras streets. In Sapopemba, at Avenida Sapopemba, 9064.