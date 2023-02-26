Number of confirmed deaths on the north coast of SP reaches 64

The number of confirmed deaths on the north coast of São Paulo due to last week’s storms reached 64, according to information from the Fire Department. Among the confirmed deaths, 63 were in the municipality of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. The bodies of 55 people were identified and released for burial – 20 men, 17 women and 18 children.

injured and homeless

The floods and landslides left 2,251 homeless and 1,815 homeless in the region, according to the latest bulletin released by the state government. Some of these people had their homes destroyed by the rains, while others lived in areas considered at risk and had to leave their homes.

The latest information released this Sunday (26) by the state government is that 11 people remain at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast, in Caraguatatuba. The city hall of São Sebastião released a bulletin on Saturday, which included two children hospitalized in São José dos Campos and four people in Hospital de Bertioga.

This Saturday (25), the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, were in São Sebastião and flew over the areas affected by the storms. Alckmin said that the federal government will support the construction of houses for families affected by the rains and to relocate those who live in areas at risk.

The state government has already expropriated land covering 10,000 square meters in Barra do Sahy, the neighborhood of São Sebastião most affected by the landslides, to build housing for the affected families.

The vice-president also considered the possibility of allocating part of the 1,500 apartments in a Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing complex in Bertioga, a neighboring municipality to São Sebastião, to serve the homeless.