Champion schools celebrate results at Marquês de Sapucaí

The six best-placed samba schools from the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro returned to Marquês de Sapucaí early this Sunday (26) to celebrate their good performance at this year’s carnival, in the traditional Parade of Champions.

The dispute between the associations was decided by a tenth. The winner was Imperatriz Leopoldinense, who ended a period of more than 20 years without titles with a creative plot about Lampião’s destiny in the afterlife, inspired by cordel stories. As a result, Ramos’ school was the last to parade.

This year’s title reinforced the consecration of the carnival artist Leandro Vieira as a historical figure in Rio’s carnival. The artist has already been champion three times in the special group and twice in the Golden Series.

Grande Rio, in sixth place, opened the night bringing back the tribute to Zeca Pagodinho, who had already raised the stands on Carnival Sunday. The sambista paraded again, with a beer in hand and surrounded by friends on a float. Then came Mangueira, who this year celebrated African ancestry in Bahian music.

The invitation to re-read the history of Brazil from an Afro-centered point of view led Beija-Flor to end the carnival in fourth place. The blue and white outfit from Nilópolis returned to the avenue and had the presence of singer Anitta, who recorded a video clip during the parade’s concentration. When crossing Sapucaí, the samba was once again led by the singer Ludmilla, alongside the already renowned Neguinho da Beija-Flor.

The third place, Vila Isabel, also did well in the parade of champions, causing an impact again in Sapucaí with the iconic metallic São Jorge float fighting a dragon that spits smoke. The allegory, conceived by the carnival designer Paulo Barros, was one of the great highlights of this carnival.

Runner-up by just one tenth, Viradouro once again told the story of black writer Rosa Maria Egipciçaa and showed why she came so close to winning the title. The Niterói school was the penultimate of the night.