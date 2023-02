Monobloco closes carioca street carnival this Sunday

Officially closing the street carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the main attraction today (26) is the Monobloco, which expects to bring together 300,000 people on Rua Primeiro de Março, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The block was created in 2000 by the group Pedro Luís and A Parede, based on a batucada workshop, and uses samba school instruments to play rhythms such as marchinha, coco, funk, xote, ciranda and charm.

Check out the blocks that parade today, according to the official city hall calendar:

Monoblock

First of March Street, Downtown

Start: 9 am

End: 12pm

Papudinho do Rio Comprido

Countess Paulo de Frontin Square, Rio Comprido

Start: 3pm

End: 8pm

Our block

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 75, Saúde

Start: 5pm

End: 8pm

gossips on duty

Rua Jardim Botânico with Rua General Garzon, Jardim Botânico

Start: 10 am

End: 2pm

Barangal Housing Condominium

Joel’s Shack, Posto 9, Ipanema

Start: 10:30 am

End: 2pm

Broxadão

Av. Atlantica, 2440, Copacabana

Start: 2:30 pm

End: 6pm

Foam Boka Band

Rua Marques de Olinda, 45, Botafogo

Start: 6pm

End: 10pm

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara