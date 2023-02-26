Bivalent vaccine against covid-19 starts to be applied tomorrow

The Ministry of Health starts applying tomorrow (27), across the country, the bivalent vaccine against covid-19. According to the folder, the immunizer improves immunity against the original strain virus and also against the Ômicron variant, and has a safety and efficacy profile similar to that of monovalent vaccines.

Initially, the vaccine will be applied only to risk groups. According to the division announced by the ministry, immunization will be carried out in phase 1 in people over 70 years of age, immunocompromised, indigenous, riverside and quilombola people; in phase 2, people aged between 60 and 69 years old; in phase 3, pregnant and puerperal women; and in phase 4, health professionals.

In Brazil, two bivalent vaccines, both produced by the Pfizer laboratory, received authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for emergency use. They are indicated as a single booster dose for children and adults, two months after completion of the primary vaccination schedule, or as the last booster dose.

The ministry reinforces that monovalent vaccines against covid-19 are still available in basic health units (UBS) for the general population and are classified as “highly effective against the disease”, guaranteeing a high degree of immunity and avoiding mild and severe cases. and deaths from the disease.

“The application of the bivalent does not mean that the monovalent vaccines do not continue to protect. They continue to protect, even for the Ômicron variant, but, of course, with the possibility of a vaccine designed more specifically for the circulating variant, the tendency is to have a better response”, reinforced the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Juarez Cunha.

* Collaborated with Priscilla Mazenotti, from Rádio Nacional