Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest should pay R$ 9 million

No one guessed correctly the six tens of Contest 2,568 of the Mega-Sena, held this Saturday (25) night, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. They are accumulated for the next contest, on Wednesday (1st), R$ 9 million. The tens drawn were 16 – 22 – 29 – 35 – 38 and 49.

The quina had 59 winners and each one will receive R$ 35,496.26. The 3,217 correct players on the court will have an individual prize of R$930.00.

Bets on the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.