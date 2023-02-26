Today is the Day: Zico, Rui Barbosa and Jards Macalé are highlights of the week

This transition week between February and March 2023 is marked by dates that reinforce the memory of figures from the culture and history of Brazil. On March 1, 1923, the death of Bahian politician, writer and diplomat Rui Barbosa completes 100 years.

An outstanding jurist and one of the main personalities of the abolitionist movement in Brazil, Rui Barbosa had his trajectory told in the from there to here in 2013 and by History Todayfrom the National Radio Agency, on two occasions (in 2018 and 2022).

Two days later, on March 3, actor and musician from Rio de Janeiro, Jards Anet da Silva, better known as Jards Macalé, turns 80. The musician, known for his originality and experimentation, was the subject of an edition of baton radio in 2021 and was invited to the reverberatesfrom the TV Brazilin 2017.

Also on March 3, 1953, soccer player Arthur Antunes Coimbra, better known as Zico, was born. He is considered one of the greatest idols of Flamengo and the Brazilian national team, having won several titles and awards throughout his career. Galinho de Quintino has already given several interviews to the TV Brazil. In one of them, he told his story to reporter Sérgio Du Bocage.

On the 4th, the death of the singer from São Paulo Celly Campello, considered one of the pioneers of rock music in Brazil, completes 20 years. Campello had great success in the 1960s, with songs like “Banho de Lua” and “Estúpido Cupido”. She already had the story told in the from there to herefrom the TV Braziland in the program MEC radio Radio Society.

dates of the week

The 27th of February is marked by the National Textbook Day, a fundamental instrument for the education and training of citizens. A Brazil Agency already made articles about the date in 2005 and 2017.

Speaking of education, on March 3, 1963, the first newspaper strip with the character Mônica, created by cartoonist Maurício de Sousa, was published.

In addition to being a milestone in the country’s culture, Turma da Mônica has already had editions that helped raise awareness and educate the little ones. There are editions about combating violence against women, explanations about indicative classification and care with covid-19.

Finally, on March 1st, the city of Rio de Janeiro turns 458 years old. Known for its natural beauties and its rich cultural history, the city already had its anniversary counted in the EBC Radios and on National Radio Agency.

Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays: