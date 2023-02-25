Eight out of 10 salary increases exceeded inflation in January

In January, 78% of wage adjustments were above inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), points out the Salariômetro bulletin, from the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), released this Saturday (25). In January 2022, that same proportion was 29%.

In 14.9% of negotiations in the first month of the year, the readjustment was equal to inflation. In 7.1% of the agreements, the workers had real wage losses. The median floor was R$ 1,400.

The Salariometer registers a trend of improvement in readjustments above inflation. In December, negotiations with real gain represented 72.9% of the total. In November, the proportion was 45.3%.

The February preview points in the same direction: 85.7% of the readjustments should be above the INPC. Until the closure of the bulletin, 49 instruments were tabulated. Fipe points out that these preliminary results are subject to sample fluctuations and may change.

Methodology

Monitoring of collective negotiations is done through agreements and conventions registered with the Mediator of the Ministry of Economy.

Fipe collects data and information available in the system, tabulates and organizes the values ​​observed for 40 results of collective bargaining, gathered in agreements and conventions and also by economic activity and economic sectors.