Workshop will tell stories of women who fight against racism

On the 9th of March, a digital workshop will be held on the history of black women who fight against racism. The Digital Collage Workshop in the Construction of Narratives will be conducted by the institution Cinema Nossa and is part of the 21 Days of Activism Against Racism campaign, an international movement to confront racism and discrimination.

Applications are open until March 6th. To participate, interested parties must have access to the Illustrator program. The online workshop will start at 6:30 pm, lasting three and a half hours and is free. It is open to the public, focusing on cis, trans, indigenous and refugee black women.

The workshop will be taught by teacher and designer Marcella Pizzolato, who will explain how to use digital collage as a narrative tool. In the workshop, participants will get to know the history of women who are part of the history of black culture and the anti-racist struggle in Brazil and in the world, such as Maria Firmina dos Reis, Dandara de Palmares, Tia Ciata, Angela Davis, Sueli Carneiro, Tereza de Benguela, Carolina Maria de Jesus, Dona Ivone Lara, Lélia Gonzalez, Oprah Winfrey, Chimamanda Adichie, Glória Maria, Djamila Ribeiro, Conceição Evaristo, Marielle Franco, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Rosa Parks, Mae Jemison. Elza Soares and Bell Hooks.

The public will be challenged to build a digital collage from these stories. Each participant will be able to choose a personality and make a digital collage, telling the life and impact of that person in the fight against racism, using visual elements.

Created 20 years ago, Cinema Nosso is a sociocultural institution that works to reduce social inequalities and provide technology and experiences of inclusion in the audiovisual market. It is made up of directors and actors who participated in the film City of God.

The group annually participates in the #21daysofactivism against racism campaign, held between March 1st and 21st. The campaign remembers March 21, 1960, when 69 people died and 186 were injured when South African police opened fire on demonstrators who were peacefully protesting against a law that limited the places where they could circulate during the apartheid regime. The episode became known as the Shaperville Massacre. The United Nations (UN) declared the date as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

“It is very important for us to talk about this agenda that we experience at all times. There is always some violence for racial reasons at all times, in our daily lives. Therefore, it is important for us to exalt these people who work in favor of this fight, and also to discuss ways to try to mitigate racism”, said the coordinator of the Youth Area of ​​Cinema Nosso, Gabriela Gonçalves.

On Monday (27), Cinema Nosso will hold a film club in celebration of Black History Month for two classes from the Tiradentes municipal school. The films Iemanjá Yemoja: The creation of waves, Cato papel, but I prefer to dream will be shown, the latter produced by students of the institution. The event will be attended by representatives of the US Embassy.