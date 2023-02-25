Houses in Bertioga will be able to house families of the tragedy, says Alckmin

The Vice-President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, said, this Saturday (25), that the federal government is considering allocating housing built in Bertioga (SP) to house the families of São Sebastião, who are homeless after the heavy rains that hit the region during Carnival and caused 57 deaths.

According to Alckmin, it would be an emergency measure, until the government builds the housing units necessary to accommodate residents of the city, on the north coast of São Paulo, who have lost their homes. “It would be for an emergency. Afterwards, of course, we will have to build the necessary housing units”, he said, at a press conference in São Sebastião.

The vice-president explained that there are 1,500 apartments built in the neighboring city of Bertioga, with state and municipal resources. Alckmin said that he intends to talk to the mayor of Bertioga, Caio Matheus, and Caixa Econômica Federal to assess the possibility of using the properties to help the residents of São Sebastião. “It’s a program called Entidades but, suddenly, part of it can be given to families here [de São Sebastião)]”, he added. “We will check with Caixa Econômica Federal and with the city hall so that a small part can be released”.

During a press conference, Alckmin highlighted that housing is a priority for the federal government. “President Lula has already committed himself to the issue of housing. In the extra-ceiling, called waiver [instrumento que permite ao governo gastar além do teto de gastos], the resource that grew the most was for housing. It was R$ 10.5 billion. Priority will be given here to risk regions and our coastline”.

According to Alckmin, the federal government intends to help the São Paulo government and city halls in the construction of popular housing on the north coast, which was badly hit by last weekend’s storm. “One of the difficulties is getting land. Getting land that is safe and legally possible is super important,” he explained. “The state government can count on the Ministry of Cities, with the housing area, to be a partner in financing resources for housing units. The priority is low-income families”.

The vice president also informed that the possibility of altering a federal law that obliges the Civil Defense to send SMS (the so-called torpedoes) of disaster alert to the population will be analyzed. The change, according to the vice president, is that alerts reach cell phones by other means of communication, not just SMS.

Alckmin flew over the region, which was severely affected by heavy rains. Before, he met with the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco; the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes; the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas; and the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto.

Human rights

Yesterday (24), a delegation from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship also visited the city of São Sebastião to organize humanitarian aid actions in the region.

After flying over the areas affected by the heavy rains, the national ombudsman for Human Rights, Bruno Renato, reinforced the importance of mapping the region to send help to the most difficult to reach places. “It is important to have more information on where the teams need to act immediately, not only in rescuing, but also in accommodating people who are still isolated,” he said, as published on the ministry’s website. “We will continue to mobilize in support of the municipality of São Sebastião and the entire affected region”, he added.

The ministry made Dial 100 available to support the victims of the tragedy on the north coast of São Paulo. Victims can call the number to ask for help or request information about homeless or missing people. The service, according to the ministry, is available every day of the week, 24 hours a day.

Tragedy

The rains that hit the municipalities on the north coast of São Paulo during Carnival, such as the city of São Sebastião, was one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the state. It was also the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, reaching 682 millimeters in Bertioga and 626 millimeters in São Sebastião.

The storms left a trail of destruction and deaths. The hardest hit region was Barra do Sahy, in São Sebastião, where slopes collapsed and houses and people were buried. According to the latest bulletin released by the São Paulo government, one person died in Ubatuba and 56 deaths in São Sebastião. At this time, the search for the missing continues in the city.