Recycling at the 2023 Sapucaí Carnival enters the record books

The Recicla Sapucaí Project, which promoted the correct disposal of solid waste during this year’s carnival at the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro, was recognized as the largest aluminum can recycling initiative in the world.

The Golden Series and Special Group samba school parades and the collection estimate for this Saturday’s event (25) add up to around 10 tons of collected cans. The fact will enter the Guinness World Records, known as the Book of Records. The official announcement will be made during the Parade of Champions, on Marquês de Sapucaí, by the official adjudicator of the Guinness Book, Camila Borenstain. The title will be given to the Social Service of Commerce of Rio de Janeiro (Sesc RJ), which headed the initiative.

The Recicla Sapucaí Project is an action that brings together recyclable material collectors, with the support of the Fecomércio Sustainability Institute (IFeS), the Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa), the Brazilian Association of Aluminum Can Manufacturers (Abralatas) and the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainability, through the international program Every Can Counts.

According to the government of Rio de Janeiro, in the four days of parades, around 7 tons of cans were collected. The title belonged to the city of Prague, with 100 kg of materials collected in one week.

Sesc RJ points out that all income obtained from recycling will be given to the 108 collectors hired for the action, with an average income of R$ 700 for each one.

Other waste

The project also collected other items in 15 Return Machine machines, in addition, glass bottles dispensed by the bars were crushed, in the ReVIDRO machine, and vegetable oil was collected from the kitchens in the food areas.