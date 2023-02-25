Peripheral Visions Festival starts on March 2 in a hybrid form

The 16th edition of Festival Visões Periféricas begins next Thursday (2nd), in a hybrid form – in person and online – and free of charge for all of Brazil. The festival is a platform for the dissemination of short, medium and feature films and for the development of audiovisual projects produced in the Brazilian peripheries.

The in-person screening will be from March 2nd to 6th at the Estação Net Rio, Estação Net Botafogo, Cine Teatro Eduardo Coutinho (Parque Manguinhos Library) and CineCarioca Nova Brasília cinemas, all in Rio de Janeiro. The films from Mostras Fronteiras Imaginárias, Panorâmica and Visorama will be shown on the Visões Periféricas website, on March 7th and 8th. In these two days, the competition will be online, with Internet users voting.

This year, the festival also holds the Mostra Itaú Cultural Play, with the screening of ten films, including feature films and short films, totally free of charge, for all of Brazil, on the Itaú Cultural website.

Considered avant-garde for having been the first festival in Brazil to offer the public its exhibition in a hybrid format, in 2014, Visões Periféricas is also a pioneer in privileging, through its curatorship and themes, films produced by filmmakers who live in the peripheries of the country.

Films

This year, the festival will show a total of 78 feature, medium and short films, distributed in the Fronteiras Imaginárias sections, including films of up to 30 minutes, produced by independent directors from all over Brazil; Cinema da Gema, with films of up to 30 minutes produced in the state of Rio de Janeiro; Panoramic, with films lasting at least 40 minutes (medium and feature length); Visorama, containing films of up to 15 minutes, produced in audiovisual training projects in primary and secondary education or third sector projects, at the Homenagem Show and at the Itaú Cultural Play Show, in addition to the opening and closing feature films of the festival.

The opening movie is The Invention of the Other, by Bruno Jorge. The session will take place on March 2, at 7 pm, at Net Rio Station (Room 5). It will be the first showing of the film in Rio de Janeiro. The documentary was the big winner at the 55th Festival de Brasília and brings the unprecedented record of the indigenist Bruno Pereira, murdered last year, leading the expedition of the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) in the Amazon to try to find and establish the first contact with a group of isolated indigenous people of the Korubo ethnic group, in a state of vulnerability.

The Homage Show, from the 2023 edition of the festival, pays tribute, on March 4, at 7 pm, at Estação Net Botafogo (Room 3), to the indigenous filmmaker Takumã Kuikuro and to Kaitsu Filmes Produções – Coletivo Kuikuro. The film will be shown The Hyper-Womenby Takumã Kuikuro, Leonardo Sette and Fausto Carlos, with a debate after the screening of the documentary, which will feature the filmmaker.

The face-to-face sessions of the competitive shows at Estação Net Botafogo will feature debates with the filmmakers after the session.

award

On March 6th, there will be a ceremony and awards session for the festival, at 7 pm, at the Net Botafogo Station (Room 1), with a screening of the documentary, unprecedented in Rio de Janeiro, Warrantby Brenda Melo Moraes and João Paulo Reys, which features interviews with residents of Maré and councilor Marielle Franco, who was murdered on March 14, 2018, aged 38.

The creator of the festival and one of its curators, Marcio Blanco, said that the films from the competitive screenings will be evaluated by a technical jury and awarded with a trophy, provision of services in the area of ​​production and post-production and scholarships in audiovisual courses . The film with the highest online voting by the public in each competitive exhibition will be awarded.

According to Marcio Blanco, in 16 years of realization, the Peripheral Visions Festival has consolidated itself as a unique and innovative project of audiovisual dissemination in the country and of network formation and insertion of young filmmakers from the periphery in the national circuit of festivals in the audiovisual market.

“Visões has the merit of being the first festival in Brazil to assume the mission of revealing a generation of young filmmakers from the Brazilian peripheries”, he said.

The concept of periphery at the festival is comprehensive, including films by directors from quilombola communities, indigenous villages, favelas, black people and women. “Furthermore, we are always discussing the periphery based on the films, selecting those that bring an innovative and aesthetically powerful look”, said Marcio Blanco.

Laboratory

In addition to the exhibitions, the festival promotes the Visões Lab, a fiction feature project development laboratory that will receive mentoring in the areas of script, direction and executive production. The projects selected this year will go through a round of pitching (clear exposition of the project to be sold) with market representatives. Winning projects will receive cash prizes and services.

The companies Vitrine Filmes, Elo Company, Globo Filmes, Canal Brazil, Prime Box Brazil, Galeria Distribuidora e Produtora and TemDendê Produções participate in the panel.

The Visões Periféricas Festival is sponsored by Itaú Unibanco, through the Rouanet Law, and supported by RioFilme, a body that is part of the Secretary of Culture of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The states with films contemplated in this edition of the festival are Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Amazonas, Acre, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Paraíba, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.