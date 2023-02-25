Timão defeats Ceará in the debut of the elite of the Brazileirão Feminino

The opening round of the Brazileirão Feminino A1 had a duel between the champions of the first and second national divisions in 2022, respectively, Corinthians and Ceará. The differences, however, were evident at the end of the match, which ended with a 14-0 victory for Timão.

Who would be the winning team in the game, played today (25) at Estádio Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes, was never in doubt. As Brabas, as the Corinthians players are called, went into the break with a score that already marked 8 to 0. The top scorer of the afternoon was Diany, who scored three times and started in front of the artillery table. Fernanda, Gabi Portilho, Jaqueline and Jheniffer scored two goals each. Millene, Vic Albuquerque and Luana completed the scoreboard.

The result drew attention not only because of the size of the difference between the teams. It is the second time in less than a month that the team from Ceará has made headlines by suffering a defeat. On February 5, Ceará was defeated by 10-0 by Flamengo, in the Super Cup, a competition that was won by Corinthians. After the Brazilian A2 title last year, the women’s football department made several changes to the team, which today has a cast made up of players from the club’s base, without professional experience.

After the match, the official account of the Corinthians women’s team congratulated the opponents for the fight.

Fiel applauds the opposing team on leaving the field. Congratulations and all the strength to you girls! — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPFutFeminino) February 25, 2023

In the next round, Timão will visit Real Ariquemes, from Rondônia, on Saturday (4). On the same date, Ceará receives São Paulo.

Inter opens with victory

If the 2022 champions opened the 2023 edition with a thrashing, the team that finished second, Internacional, had to work against Athletico Paranaense, which was exactly the other team that rose to the main division in 2023. Gurias Coloradas defeated the opponents, by 2 to 1, in a match held at Sesc Campestre, in Porto Alegre.

Hurricane – participating for the first time in the Brazileirão A1 – took the lead with a goal by Nathália, in the 38th minute of the first stage. After a cross from the left and a rebound inside the area, she took advantage of the rest to kick low and beat goalkeeper Gabi Barbieri.

The move that changed the fate of the duel happened 15 minutes into the second half, when Athletico midfielder Camila Pini received her second yellow card and was expelled.

Ten minutes later, Priscila, who had come on after the break, spun inside the area to equalize. It was also her turnaround goal, in the 31st minute, after finishing first, in the small area, a good plot between Belén Aquino and Eskerdinha on the left side of the attack.

the gunner @ priisilvaa04 gave the post-game chat. 🤩 🎙 “First I would like to thank God for the two goals and for being able to help the team.” pic.twitter.com/y4qprEHdS3 — Gurias Coloradas (@GuriasColoradas) February 25, 2023

After adding the first three points in the championship, Internacional will face Ferroviária, away from home, next Saturday (4). Also on Saturday, Gurias Furacão will be the hosts against Santos.