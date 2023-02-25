About 80% of the deforestation in the Cerrado of MT was done illegally

An analysis carried out by Instituto Centro de Vida (ICV), based on data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), shows that 80% of deforestation in the Cerrado in Mato Grosso was carried out illegally between August 2021 and July 2022 .

According to the survey, during this period, the state recorded 742 km² of deforestation in the biome. Although the number represents a reduction of just over 7% in relation to the previous period, what worries is the illegality, explains the coordinator of the ICV Environmental Transparency program, Ana Paula Valdiones.

“We compared Inpe’s data with deforestation authorizations issued by the environmental agency and just over 20% did not have authorization. It was illegal deforestation”, he explained.

According to Ana Paula Valdiones, almost a quarter of deforestation is concentrated in three municipalities: Cocalinho, Ribeirão Cascalheira and Paranatinga.

“This demonstrates that deforestation is concentrated and actions are needed aimed at priority municipalities in the fight against deforestation”, he explained.

According to her, most of the deforestation in Mato Grosso occurs in areas of the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR).

According to the coordinator of Instituto Centro de Vida, between August 2021 and July 2022, more than 10,500 km² of the Brazilian Cerrado were deforested. An increase of 25% compared to the previous period.

For Ana Paula, the situation is worrying since the Cerrado is known as Brazil‘s water tank because it is home to the springs of important rivers in the Pantanal, but today this biome is the most unprotected in relation to others, such as the Amazon, for example.

Deforestation in the Cerrado ends up harming the region’s water maintenance capacity, with negative consequences for biodiversity and people.

