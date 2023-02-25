Bloco Quizomba closes the carnival of the Liga dos Amigos do Zé Pereira

Founded in 2001, Quizomba paraded in the early afternoon of this (25), leaving Lapa towards Aterro do Flamengo. Drawing thousands of revelers behind the electric trio, the drums and the waders, under a strong sun, the block is the last of the Liga Carnavalesca Amigos do Zé Pereira to leave this year.

The person responsible for coordinating the block and president of the League, Rodrigo Rezende, points out that Quizomba is the resident block of Circo Voador, a traditional concert hall in Lapa that was reopened in 2004, as part of the revitalization of the Rio de Janeiro carnival that took place in the early 1990s. 2000, when blocks such as Off of Justice, Fogo e Paixão and Batuque das Meninas appeared.

“Quizomba is a portrait of the resumption of carnival. Together with Bangalafumenga, Monobloco and others, they bring the musicality that marked that moment, around 20 years ago. It is the block that represents Circo Voador and a founding member of Liga do Zé Pereira.”

The block was born from a percussion workshop, an activity that continues throughout the year, preparing percussionists to play in the block’s events, which go beyond Carnival.

The repertoire puts the carnival rhythm into pop and dance songs by renowned composers such as Tim Maia, Jorge Ben Jor, Paralamas, Titãs, Ivete Sangalo and Alceu Valença. The racial issue is also present, with songs like Mundo Negro (O Rappa) and Canto das Três Raças (Clara Nunes), which opened the procession of .

reunions

Rodrigo remembers that 2023 is the “carnival of reunions” after two years without the revelry of the blocks, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which started right after the 2020 carnival. “The title already speaks for itself, doesn’t it? The resumption is the return of physical contact and something that makes us Cariocas: the street carnival”, he says.

Regarding the gathering of blocks in leagues or associations, Rodrigo explains that they bring important benefits to the organization of the popular festival. “A greater power of dialogue with the Government, possibilities for raising funds and a lot of exchange of information about music, aesthetics, culture, management, security, information about suppliers and others. At Liga do Zé Pereira, we value our exchanges a lot and fortunately we managed to reach the objectives thought in the conception”.

The Liga Carnavalesca Amigos do Zé Pereira represents the diversity of Rio’s street carnival and brings together eight blocks: Orquestra Voadora, Céu na Terra, Vagalume O Verde, Toca Rauul, Quizomba, Laranjada, Último Gole and A Rocha.