Project assists children and adolescents with symptoms of anxiety

The Projeto Jovens na Pandemia is receiving registrations from children and adolescents between 8 and 17 years old with symptoms of anxiety and depression, somehow related to the context of the covid-19 pandemic, for a psychotherapeutic program.

Treatment helps children and adolescents to better deal with difficult emotions, which may have become more frequent in this time of pandemic, such as stress, sadness and anxiety. The initiative is by a group of researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (USP).

The psychotherapeutic program is carried out in online sessions, via computer, cell phone or tablet. One of the parents must accompany the child or adolescent, who must not be currently using any psychiatric medication or psychotherapy in the last month. The videos last about 5 minutes each and the sessions have an estimated duration of 90 minutes.

The service is completely free and aimed at young people from all over Brazil. Participation in the program is voluntary and the names of participants will not be disclosed. Applications can be made on the project website.

The study is part of the Thematic Project Interventions in Early Childhood and Cognitive, Social and Emotional Development Trajectories, funded by the State of São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and coordinated by Professor Guilherme Polanczyk, from the Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clinics of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo.