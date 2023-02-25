Lula undergoes tests at a hospital in Brazilia this Saturday

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, underwent a battery of tests this Saturday morning (25) at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in Brasília. He had an MRI on his hip, which was scheduled to follow up with physical therapy exercises. The president has already left the hospital and is at Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

Earlier, the president said on social media that the current government intends to rebuild Brazil. “We are going to rebuild Brazil by governing and doing the things that have to be done. We are going to invest again in universities, in job creation, in infrastructure works. This is my task and this is what we are working on, ”he wrote.

In November last year, the president was in the same hospital network, but in the unit located in the capital of São Paulo, to undergo a battery of routine exams. On that occasion, Lula had to undergo the removal of leukoplakia, a lesion that affected areas of the throat mucosa.

Imaging tests carried out in the month showed complete remission of the tumor in the larynx that, in 2011, led Lula to undergo chemotherapy treatment.