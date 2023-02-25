States of the Legal Amazon will have an inter-institutional security plan

With the aim of strengthening security, protection and assistance in the Legal Amazon, representatives of the nine states that make up the region will be able to participate in the Safer Amazon Plan (Amas).

The inter-institutional project, which involves several federal government agencies, was presented this Friday (24) by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), in Brasília.

The Legal Amazon occupies 58% of the Brazilian territory, covering the states of Amazonas, Pará, Roraima, Rondônia, Acre, Tocantins, Amapá, Mato Grosso and Maranhão and bordering Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana .

axes

The Safer Amazon Plan will be divided into six axes, involving seven ministries, regulatory agencies, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation of Biodiversity (ICMbio). According to the MJSP, the plan will reinforce security forces; modernize technological tools; valuing and training agents who work in the area; and implements the National Program for Public Security with Citizenship (Pronasci) in the region.

At the meeting, the ministry received contributions from state representatives, who explained the specificities, needs and difficulties faced by each one. “Complex as a whole, as it is a border region and suffers from several crimes, the Legal Amazon is made up of states with particularities that require a detailed analysis to improve the formatting of AMAS”, highlighted the MJSP.

Among the reported problems are areas of difficult access, lack of assistance and the border with countries where there are violent armed groups, such as Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.

The next step for Amas will be the analysis of the proposals by the states, which will detail the actions to be implemented and point out the policies to be articulated with the ministry.

A new meeting was scheduled for next week, due to the urgency of the matter. Once completed, the plan will be presented to the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), responsible for the Amazon Fund, from which the resources for implementing the measures will come.