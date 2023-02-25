Searches for victims in São Sebastião enter the seventh day

The search for victims buried by the landslides that hit São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, entered the seventh day this Saturday (25). The searches were resumed this morning after being suspended on Friday (24) night because of the heavy rains that hit the region again.

According to the city’s Fire Department, the searches had been interrupted to ensure the safety of the rescue teams and were resumed when the risks decreased overnight. The corporation reported that there is no prediction of when the works will be closed.

Rain

The rain is expected to continue for the next few days. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a warning for rainfall of between 30 and 100 millimeters, with winds of 60 to 100 kilometers per hour, for a strip that covers almost the entire coast of São Paulo, the southern half of the coast of Rio de Janeiro , the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro and the north and west of São Paulo and the central region of Mato Grosso do Sul. The warning starts at 12 pm this Saturday and runs until 10 am on Sunday (26).

In addition to the rains, the north coast of São Paulo has an alert this weekend for the risk of soil movement. The alert is in the Geo-Hydrological Risk Forecast bulletin, from the National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts (Cemaden) for this Saturday (25).

According to the bulletin, the possibility of mass movements in Baixada Santista and on the north coast of São Paulo is considered high, with special attention to the strip between Guarujá and São Sebastião.

The municipality was the most affected by the storms that hit the region last weekend. There were landslides on slopes, flooding and isolated neighborhoods due to the interdiction of access roads. So far, 57 people have been found dead in São Sebastião and more than 3,000 are displaced or homeless across the state.