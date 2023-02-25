Mega-sena must pay R$ 3 million prize today

Contest 2,568 of the Mega-Sena, which will take place tonight (25) in São Paulo, should pay a prize of R$ 3 million to whoever hits the six numbers. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista.

With a simple bet, a gambler from the Federal District (DF) hit the six tens in the last contest, on Thursday (23). The prize is BRL 8,548,140.96. The tens drawn were 10 -11 – 19 – 33 – 58 and 60.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery shops or via the internet.

The simple game, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

According to Caixa, the prizes prescribe 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies).​​​​