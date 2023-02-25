Petrobras will donate R$ 1 million to victims of the tragedy in São Paulo

Petrobras announced that it will donate R$ 1 million to municipalities affected by the rains on the north coast of São Paulo. The amount will be used to purchase essential items, such as food, hygiene and cleaning products, and household appliances for families living in communities in São Sebastião, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba, Ilhabela, Bertioga and Guarujá.

The donation will be managed by Movimento União BR, through Instituto da Criança, a non-profit organization. This partnership had already been carried out in 2022, when Petrobras helped regions impacted by floods in Pernambuco.

The cities on the coast of São Paulo were hit by record amounts of rain between the 18th and 21st of this month. The numbers point to 57 deaths in São Sebastião and more than 3 thousand people displaced or homeless in the region.

“Through these actions, we put our Social Responsibility policy into practice and reinforce solidarity with the communities that were affected by this calamity, joining efforts with the Public Power and civil society to support the region”, said the president of Petrobras , Jean Paul Prates, in a note published on the company’s website.

previous donations

Petrobras reinforced that it has already been providing support in the region through its subsidiary Transpetro. The emergency measures include campaigns to collect food, cleaning and hygiene items for the affected families, in addition to providing aviation fuel, support bases, equipment and teams to support the authorities in rescuing the victims.