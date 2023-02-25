Carnival continues over the weekend in SP with blocks and parade of champions

The São Paulo Street Carnival continues this weekend with a parade of blocks through the streets of the city. In the schedule, 85 blocks will parade between Saturday (25) and Sunday (26). The complete schedule of blocks can be accessed on the City Hall page.

On Saturday (25), starting at 10 am, the Bloco do Prazer honors Gal Costa with shows by Pedro Keiner and Bia Sá. The journey will take Rua Baronesa de Itu, 436; Rua Barão de Tatuí; Rua Jaguaribe and Rua Martim Francisco, in Vila Buarque.

In Ibirapuera there is Navio Pirata, the Carnival block by the band BaianaSystem. The block will also have concerts by Tropkillaz, Chico César and DJs André Laudz and Zegon. The route will be along Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral, between the Obelisk and the Monument to the Flags, starting at 1 pm. Another highlight on the same day is the Praieiro Block with Jammil, with concentration at 11am. The route will be: R. Henrique Schaumann, 567 to 125, in Pinheiros.

Sunday

The highlight of Sunday (26), to end the revelry in São Paulo, will be the Bahian singer Daniela Mercury in the block ‘A Pipoca da Rainha’, considered by the Guiness Book, the book of records, as the largest popcorn on the planet. The block will parade on Rua da Consolação (2101 to 585), with the gathering starting at 2 pm and dispersing at 8 pm.

Before, at noon, there is the Bloco do Pedro Sampaio, in Ibirapuera. The route will be on Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral, also between the Obelisk and the Monument to the Flags. Funk DJ, Pedro Sampaio brings his hits to debut in a block in São Paulo. The Tatuapé Bloc, the largest in the East Zone, makes Carnival happen with the Acadêmicos do Tatuapé samba school. The revelry will take place on Sunday, at 2 pm, at Avenida Vereador Abel Ferreira, 69.

parade of champions

In addition to the blocks, this Saturday (25th), starting at 11 pm, the five champion schools of São Paulo’s carnival parade. The event has a parade by Mocidade Alegre, this year’s winner, and also by Mancha Verde, Império de Casa Verde, Academicos do Tatuapé and Dragões da Real.

In addition to them, the parade has the presence of the two first placed in the access groups: Vai-Vai, champion of the Access 1 group, and Camisa Verde e Branco, runner-up. Torcida Jovem, as champion of Group Access 2, and Dom Bosco de Itaquera, runner-up, also parade.





Gates will open to the public at 6pm. Tickets for the event start at R$70 and can be purchased at www.clubedoingresso.com/carnavalsp or at the Carioca Club and Sambódromo ticket offices.

Parade order:

7:30 pm – Dom Bosco de Itaquera (runner-up in Access Group 2)

With the plot “Brazilian symphony, a watercolor in poetry”, the school made the sambodrome board a little country train of one of the greatest references of the Brazilian cultural scene, the composer Heitor Villa-Lobos.

20:15 – Young fans (access group 2 champion)

With the plot “Torcida Jovem is present and sings in the waters of Mãe Iemanjá”, the first place for the Access Group 1 spoke about the power of the orixá “Brazilian Aphrodite”, Iemanjá.

21:00 – Camisa Verde e Branco (runner-up in Access Group 1)

The “Invisíveis” plot talked about the heroes, remembering those who fight for rights and representation.

21:50 – Vai Vai (access group 1 champion)

Vai-Vai showed the plot “Eu Tambou Sou Imortal”, which talks about the search for immortality in science, religion, in the mysteries of life and death.

22:40 – Dragões da Real (5th place in the Special Group)

The school paraded to the sound of “Paraíso Paraibano – João Pessoa à porta do sol das Américas”, portraying the festivities and culture of the city where the sun rises first in Brazil.

23:40 – Academicos do Tatuapé (4th place in the Special Group)

Samba “Tatuapé sings Paraty” highlighted the city’s sea and also showed culture, gastronomy and the natural beauties of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

00:40 – Império de Casa Verde (3rd place in the Special Group)

With the plot “Império dos Tambores – Um Brazil Afromusical”, the school won third place, bringing the importance of drums and batuque in the history of Brazilian music, from music and dances in Africa to its marks in the national peripheries that remain in present.

1h40 – Mancha Verde (runner-up in the Special Group)

The plot “Oxente! I’m xaxado, I’m northeast, I’m Brazil” represented the caatinga of Serra Talhada, the cangaço and the northeastern culture that impacted the people of the sertão, as well as the June festivals packed with forró and xaxado.

2h40 – Mocidade Alegre (special group champion)

The 2023 champion told the story of “Yasuke”, Japan‘s first African samurai. Born in Mozambique, he arrived in the Asian country in 1579 in the service of a missionary. With a history of slavery, Yasuke became one of the most respected warriors in an Asian country in the 16th century.