Fluminense faces Portuguesa with an eye on the vice-leadership of Cariocão

After the 2-0 victory in the classic against Vasco last Sunday (19), Fluminense returns to the field this Saturday afternoon (25) in search of the third consecutive victory in the Carioca Championship. The match for the penultimate round of the tournament will be against Portuguesa, currently in ninth place. The duel, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) in Maracanã, will be broadcast live on National Radio, with narration by André Marques, comments by Rodrigo Campos and reporting by Maurício Costa.

In case of victory, Tricolor das Laranjeiras temporarily assumes the vice-leadership of Cariocão. This is because Botafogo, currently in second place, will also play this Saturday (25) against Flamengo at 6 pm. If Alvinegro does not win, then Flu ends the ninth round in second place.

For this afternoon’s game, coach Fernando Diniz will have an almost complete squad. After the transfer of Yago Felipe to Bahia, confirmed this week, the only absences from Tricolor are defender Manoel (injured) and left-back Jorge, who had a ruptured ligament in his right knee confirmed this week.

Tricolor must go to the field with Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz, Guga; André, Martinelli, Goose (Giovanni); John Arias, Keno and Germán Cano.

Portuguesa, on the other hand, reaches the ninth round of Carioca with only two victories in the tournament. Lusa is looking for victory to at least be between the fifth and eighth place in the table, thus guaranteeing participation in the Taça Rio (the champion ensures presence in the Copa do Brazil 2024).

The coach of Portuguesa, Felipe Surian, will have no shortages for the match later on. The likely lineup should be with João Lopes; Joazi, Matheus Santos, Fredson, Yuri; Charles, Lucas Santos, Anderson Rosa, Romarinho; Emerson Carioca and Watson.

