Army complies with CGU order and removes confidentiality from Pazuello’s process

A week after the determination of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), the Army released the defense of the administrative process against the general, former Minister of Health and current federal deputy Eduardo Pazuello. He was the subject of a disciplinary investigation for having participated in a political act alongside former President Jair Bolsonaro in 2021.

The Army provided the process to communication vehicles that had requested access to the records via the Access to Information Law (LAI). A Brazil Agency did not have access to the 17-page document that reports on Pazuello’s defense and the response of the then General Commander of the Army and former Minister of Defense Paulo Sergio Nogueira.

The release of the process was possible because the CGU reversed the 100-year secrecy on the records, imposed by the previous government. Since 2021, the Army has refused to provide the document to anyone requesting access based on the LAI.

In May 2021, at a time when the country was still facing one of the worst moments of the covid-19 pandemic, Pazuello participated in a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro and spoke in an electric trio accompanied by Bolsonaro. Although the military code of conduct prevents active-duty military personnel from participating in party-political acts without authorization from the Command, the former Minister of Health was acquitted of disciplinary infraction.