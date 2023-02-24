Firefighters suspend search in São Sebastião because of the rains

The Fire Department informed that it paralyzed the searches in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, this Friday afternoon (24), because of the heavy rains that hit the region again.

The municipality was the most affected by the storms that hit the region over the weekend. There were landslides on slopes, flooding and isolated neighborhoods due to the interdiction of access roads. So far, 57 people have been found dead in São Sebastião and more than 3,000 are displaced or homeless across the state.

The rain is expected to continue for the next few days. The north coast of São Paulo should remain alert this weekend for the risk of soil movement. The alert is in the Geo-Hydrological Risk Forecast bulletin, from the National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts (Cemaden) for this Saturday (25).

According to the bulletin, the possibility of mass movements in Baixada Santista and on the north coast of São Paulo is considered high, with special attention to the strip between Guarujá and São Sebastião.