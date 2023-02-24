Rains: the number of deaths in the tragedy of São Sebastião reaches 57

The government of the State of São Paulo updated to 57 the number of people killed as a result of the rains on the north coast of São Paulo last weekend: 56 in São Sebastião (SP) and one in Ubatuba (SP). 47 bodies were identified and released for burial: 16 adult men, 16 adult women and 15 children.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, there are 15 people hospitalized at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast (HRLN), in Caraguatatuba (SP). Their state of health is stable. In total, 21 adults and six children were treated at the site, eight of which were discharged from the hospital. The government also accounts for 2,251 displaced people and 1,815 homeless people in the north coast region of São Paulo.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas visited today (24) the Rio Silveira indigenous reserve, in São Sebastião, on Boraceia beach, an area that was also affected by the storms. “We visited this indigenous reserve to show our solidarity and check if the supplies are arriving. We are going to work on building a new concrete bridge, renovating the buildings and taking equipment to reinforce the community’s work. We will continue to provide all the assistance to the native peoples of Boraceia and the state”, stated Tarcísio de Freitas.

public ministry

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) informed today that it has instituted an administrative procedure to monitor the measures taken by the Union and the municipality of São Sebastião (SP) to guarantee the right to housing for victims and families who are still in an area of ​​risk. “There are a large number of homeless people and others who still live in risk areas, whose right to decent housing must be guaranteed”, highlighted the Federal Public Prosecutor in Caraguatatuba Maria Rezende Capucci.

Expropriation

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas signed this Friday a decree declaring a private plot of 10,000 square meters in Barra do Sahy, in São Sebastião, of public utility. The site was one of those that suffered the most damage due to the heavy rains last Sunday. The decree will be published in this Saturday’s edition of the Official State Gazette.

The measure also authorizes the Housing and Urban Development Company (CDHU) to expropriate the land for building houses for residents of the affected areas.