Nova Intendente reopens Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Carnival takes over Rio again this Friday (24) and Saturday (25) nights, on a new stage offered to the public. Nova Intendente will host the parades of the Silver Series samba schools. The 32 schools parade in search of three vacancies in Marquês de Sapucaí in 2024. The champion of the Friday, the champion of the Saturday and the second best classified in the general calculation will go up to the Série Ouro.

A TV Brazil will show for the first time the party, the traditional catwalk of access groups, with live transmission throughout the country. The duo Bia Aparecida and Tiago Alves presents the parade from 9:30 pm, straight from Nova Intendente, in the north zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Guest commentators will tell the history of the associations, explain and comment on the plots taken to the avenue, while the reporting team will interview characters from the revelry who defend the associations of the access group in Rio.

the schedule of TV Brazil can be accompanied by the open channel, pay TV and satellite.

Entrance to Nova Intendente is free, and the public can bring food and drink, with a ban on glass bottles only.

The premises of Nova Intendente have bleachers, lounges and boxes, occupied according to the order of arrival. The walkway has the capacity to receive about 5,000 people.

prohibitions

The definitive ban on traffic on Avenida Ernani Cardoso, where the parades were held, took place from noon on Friday (24th), on the stretch between Rua Padre Manso and Rua Domingos Lopes. The Intendente Magalhães Road was also closed, in the directions to Vila Valqueire and Cascadura, according to information from the Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio).

parade order

with the plot It’s She… the Marvelous Queen of Samba, by carnival designer Fran Sérgio, Unidos de Lucas opens the parades on Friday. The second to enter the avenue is União do Parque Acari, with the plot A Sweet Illusion in the World of Imagination, by André Tabuquine. Unidos da Vila Santa Tereza presents Saint Teresa, pray for us!, by the carnival artist Caio Araujo. Then, the Red-Black Race takes the plot to the avenue Roots of a Race, by carnival artists Jorge Knnawer and Rafael Victor. Academics of Abolition presents the plot: I Beat Drum, Therefore I Am. Luiz Antônio Simas – the Essence and Resistance of the Streetby the carnavalescos Vladimir Oliveira, Raquel Faria, Léo Torres.

Authored by George Giordano, From Mary to Marys is the plot of Acadêmicos de Jacarepaguá. The next school is Acadêmicos do Peixe, which will show the plot Cradle Black, White Spoliation, by Yuri Martins. As Enchanted Butterflies by Bela Oyáby Marcus Paulo, will be shown by Acadêmicos da Rocinha, while Unidos do Jacarezinho presents Hello Hello, Cotton Candy for you!by the carnival designer Flavio Lins, a 2002 re-edition of a plot in honor of Daniel Azulay.

Pilares Caprichos comes with another reissue, I like that I curl up, Capriciously Let’s Reviveby the carnavalesco Léo Jesus, which refers to the Portela samba in 1995. União de Maricá arrives with the theme I follow Northeast, by Renato Figueiredo; and Leão de Nova Iguaçu presents Orlando Orfei – The Circus in Meby the carnavalescos Cahê Rodrigues and Lucas Pinto.

The last schools to perform that night are Independente da Praça da Bandeira, with the theme Pindorama, from the Utopia of the Visions of Paradise to the Progress of Terra Brazilis, by Ricardo Paulino; the Rose of Gold, with Yam: The Root of the Foundation that Makes Me Happy! I’m Popo, I’m Gold, I’m Ivory Coast at Rio Carnival, by Catia Calixto, Felipe Saldanha and Cesar Portela; to Academicos de Santa Cruz, with the plot Santa Is My Cross. It is Light of Preservation. My Song Is a Sure Arrow, to End the Cry of Devastation, by Cid Carvalho; and Academicians from Engenho da Rainha, with The Beloved Georgeby Pauline Abreu and Alexandre Gonçalves

On Saturday, Flor da Mina do Andaraí makes its first presentation, with the theme Oba Shireby Robson Goulart and Paulo 10. The second is Botafogo Samba Clube, which will show the plot Along the Trails of History: Engenho de Dentro of Struggles, Batuques and Glories by Marcelo Adnet and Márcio Puluker, followed by União do Parque Curicica, with Pedro Scooby – Lover of this Sea of ​​People from Curicica!, by the carnival artist Rodrigo Meiners. The following schools are Renascer de Jacarepaguá, with the plot The Shining Afro-Brazil by Nei Lopes, by carnival artist Plinio Santos; Sereno de Campo Grande, which will tell the story of the Three Turkish Princesses in the Kingdom of Pindorama, authored by Thiago Avis; Ricardo’s wire, with the plot From Baixada to Brazil, André Ceciliano! In the Seasons of Progress for the Union of a Peopleby Guto Carrilho.

Mocidade Unida do Santa Marta parades with the plot Cangaceiras – Mulé di Resistência e Courage, not even Cangaço Scared, when the Sertão Turned to Sea, the Morro da Santa Sambou, by the carnival artist Miro Freitas; Império da Uva presents to the public Laroyê, Queen of the Marys, by Amauri Santos; Academicos do Dendê shows Holy Prison, by Mário Bandeira; the Cruzmaltina Union, shows the plot Surrounds, surrounds… Surrounds, My Father Santana, surroundsby Rodrigo Almeida, and Academicos da Diversidade, enters the avenue with Umbanda – Diversity Is Peace, Love and Charity!by the carnival artist Carlos Eduardo.

The last five schools to perform on Saturday at Nova Intendente are Academicos do Cubango, with the theme Fruit of Africa in Brazil of Faith: Candomblé, re-edition of the 2005 plot, by the carnival artist Jorge Caribé; the Joy of the South Zone, with Dorival Caymmi, The Sea and Time on the Sands of Copacabana, another reissue, from 2004, by Marco Antônio Falleiros; to Independentes de Olaria, showing Merìndílógún – The Speech of the Ancestors, by Alex Carvalho and Caio Cidrini; the Arrastão de Cascadura, with I’m Caipira Pilgrim Pirapora, by Sandro Gomes; and Unidos de São Cristóvão, with the plot Águas de Oxaláby Lane Santana.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara