Dollar touches R$ 5.20 with inflation in the USA

In a day of turbulence in the global market, the dollar reversed the recent declines and touched R$ 5.20 again. The stock market fell and closed at the lowest level since early January.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday (24) sold at BRL 5.199, up by BRL 0.063 (+1.23%). The quotation started the day in a small high, but started to shoot after the release of data on inflation indices in the United States. At the maximum of the day, around 3 pm, it reached R$ 5.21.

With today’s high, the US currency, which until Thursday (23) fell in the week, ended the week of Carnival with an increase of 0.69%. The currency accumulates appreciation of 2.4% in February, but drops 1.53% in 2023.

In the stock market, the day was more tense. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 105,798 points, down 1.67%. The indicator is at the lowest level since January 4th.

Both the dollar and the stock exchange were influenced by the global market. This Friday, the United States disclosed that consumer inflation reached 0.6% in January, accelerating in relation to December, when it had risen 0.2%.

Rising inflation has reduced the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) will raise interest rates more than expected, increasing the chance of a recession in the United States. High rates in advanced economies encourage capital flight from emerging countries such as Brazil.