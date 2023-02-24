French national team captain will not attend World Cup to take care of mental health

France women’s national team captain Wendie Renard said on Friday she would not play in this year’s World Cup to preserve her mental health, adding she “can no longer support the current system”.

Renard, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in women’s football, played for France against Norway, Denmark and Uruguay this month.

The 32-year-old player has 142 caps for France and plays for Olympique Lyon.

According to a report by the French multimedia vehicle RMC Sport, Renard will not play for the national team while coach Corinne Diacre is in charge.

Renard had the captaincy stripped by Diacre after France‘s Euro 2017 quarter-final exit, before regaining it in 2021.

Diacre has already received criticism from other French players, including Gaetane Thiney and Sarah Bouhaddi.

“I love France more than anything, I’m not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the highest level requirements,” Renard said in a statement on social media. “It is a sad but necessary day to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step down from the France squad.” “Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under these conditions. My face may hide the pain, but my heart is suffering… and I don’t want to suffer anymore.”

The French Football Federation did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

This year’s World Cup, hosted by New Zealand and Australia, will take place from 20 July to 20 August.

France were drawn in Group F alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama. They begin their group stage campaign on July 23 against Jamaica.

