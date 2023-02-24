Navy Campaign Hospital starts services in São Sebastião

The Field Hospital of the Marine Corps (HCamp) started, this Friday afternoon (24), the service to the population of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. The city was one of the hardest hit by last week’s storms, which left more than 50 dead and thousands homeless.

The structure was transported by the largest ship of the Brazilian Navy, the Atlântico, which arrived in the city on Thursday (23) with a multidisciplinary team of Marines, equipment, machinery and materials that will be used in humanitarian support to the community.

The hospital has a capacity of 300 beds, 30 of which were prepared during the journey from Rio de Janeiro to São Sebastião. According to the Navy, the HCamp will be open to the public daily, from 8am to 6pm, and its structure includes general practice and pediatrics offices, a patient stabilization service bed and six infirmary/dressing beds.

The Marine Corps Operative Group to Support Civil Defense (ApDefCiv), which will support the city of São Paulo, has members who have already acted in natural catastrophes and in peacekeeping missions in Haiti and Lebanon. In all, there are 180 marines and 18 vehicles. Among the vehicles are seven trucks, four 4×4 vehicles, two ambulances, two backhoe loaders and a Bobcat vehicle.

According to the Navy, since 2011, after the landslides that occurred in Nova Friburgo, in Rio de Janeiro, the Fuzileiros da Esquadra (FFE) maintains ApDefCiv in ready employment conditions between December and March, in case there is a need to cooperate with civil defense bodies.