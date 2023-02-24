Government of SP identifies 47 bodies of victims of the tragedy on the coast

The government of the state of São Paulo confirmed this afternoon (24) the identification of 47 bodies of victims of the tragedy that occurred in São Sebastião last Sunday (19). There are 16 men, 16 women and 15 children. The bodies will be released for burial.

According to the last balance released, the death toll rose to 54; displaced total 2,251; and homeless, 1,815.

The State Department of Health reported that 21 adults and six children were treated, until early afternoon today, at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast (HRLN), in Caraguatatuba (SP). Of this total, 15 remain hospitalized in a stable situation. Eight patients have already been discharged from hospital and four have been transferred to other hospitals. According to the secretariat, the relatives of all patients treated at the HRLN were located by the social assistance team.

highways

Light and heavy vehicle traffic is allowed on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055), which no longer has total interdiction points. However, there are 14 points of partial closure in the north coast region, due to falling barriers, trees and erosion.

Despite the clearing of the highway, the government of São Paulo advises tourists not to travel to the affected regions of the north coast this weekend so as not to overload hospital care, traffic on the roads and the supply of water and food in the region. .

“The Military Police explains that the highways in the region need to be clear so that aid and rescue vehicles can circulate freely. The PM also advises that donations be made at posts that are not located in the affected municipalities”, informs the PM.

Instructions on how to donate can be found on the São Paulo government website.

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway (SP-098) remains completely closed in both directions, due to the rupture of a pipe at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim (SP). The emergency works on site should last from two to six months.

The state government also informed that the water systems were restored in all municipalities in the region: São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga, served by the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp).