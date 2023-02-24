STJ will cite Robinho in a lawsuit that asks for the execution of a sentence in Brazil

Former player Robinho, sentenced by the Italian court to nine years in prison for gang rape, will be summoned by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in the process of homologation (recognition) of the Italian sentence. The determination is made by Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, president of the STJ, who accepted last night (23) the request of the court of the European country for Robinho to serve his sentence in Brazil. The crime was committed in 2013 in a nightclub in the city of Milan.

The president of the STJ confirmed that the request of the Italian justice meets the legal requirements and is in accordance with the Federal Constitution. The minister summoned the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) so that, “in consultation with the databases at its disposal”, indicate a valid address for the citation of the player.

The citation is the first stage of the homologation process (recognition) of the decision of the Italian court. In January, the Italian justice, through the Ministry of Justice, asked the STJ that Robinho serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil. The request came almost three months after Brazil denied the player’s extradition to the European country, as the Federal Constitution guarantees native Brazilians the right not to be extradited.

Faced with the obstacle, in a technical note from the Ministry of Justice that is attached to the request of the Italian court to the STJ, it argues that the solution to the case would be the transfer of the execution of the sentence, based on article 100 of Law 13.445/2017 (rights and duties of the emigrant) and in Article 6 of the Bilateral Treaty of Extradition between Brazil and Italy.

In view of the complexity of the case, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura reiterated in the decision handed down on Thursday (23): “the STJ has not yet pronouncedthrough its Special Court, regarding the possibility of homologation of verdict conviction for the purpose of transferring the execution of the sentence to Brazil, notably in cases involving Brazilians, whose extradition is expressly prohibited by the Brazilian Constitution”.