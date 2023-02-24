More than 1.5 million beneficiaries will be excluded from Bolsa Família

More than 1.5 million beneficiaries who receive Bolsa Família irregularly will be excluded from the social program in March, announced today (24) the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS), Wellington Dias. According to the minister, another 700,000 families entitled to the benefit will be included in the program.

According to the minister, beneficiaries who will no longer receive Bolsa Família have income above the legal limit for the program. Of the total of 1.5 million people, informed the minister, there are around 400,000 single-person registrations (families with only one member).

While excluding beneficiaries in an irregular situation, the ministry will include around 700,000 families in March. According to the minister, these people meet the requirements to receive Bolsa Família, but they could not be reached, which required the government to actively seek out participants.

“With the active search and the network of the Unified Social Assistance System, which is very prepared and very competent, we are now able to bring those who have the right and were in the queue, were out”, highlighted the minister in note sent by folder.

Revision

Another tool to reduce undue payments of benefits, the minister pointed out, are voluntary requests for exclusion from the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). According to the minister, until this morning, 2,265 people with a single person registration had asked to be withdrawn from the program. The functionality is available in the CadÚnico application.

By the end of this year, the government will review the registration of 5 million families that declare themselves to be sole proprietorships and receive Bolsa Família. From March to December, people will be called for the review, without the need to go to social assistance service units. The government will also carry out a public utility campaign to clarify the population about the rules and criteria for access to programs and social policies.

An identification tool for low-income Brazilian families, CadÚnico is administered by the Unified Social Assistance System. After enrolling in the tool, the vulnerable population can access programs such as the Social Electricity Tariff, Minha Casa Minha Vida and Benefit of Continuous Provision (BPC), among others.

With the withdrawal of part of the beneficiaries in an irregular situation, the government should start paying in March the additional R$ 150 of the Bolsa Família for families with children up to 6 years old. The Constitutional Amendment of the Transition, approved at the end of last year, assured resources for the supplementary benefit.