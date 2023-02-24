Research shows that beans are an ally in the fight against obesity

Beans are a tradition at the Brazilian table, but what few people know is that they can be an ally in the fight against obesity.

A survey by UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) revealed that cutting this food from the diet, which is rich in proteins, minerals, such as iron, in addition to vitamins and fibers, can increase the chance of developing obesity by 20%, and, in 10%, overweight.

On the other hand, the study pointed out that regular consumption, on five or more days of the week, presented a protection factor of 14%, in the development of overweight, and of 15%, of obesity.

Researcher Fernanda Serra Granado, from the UFMG Faculty of Medicine, explains the importance of beans for a balanced diet. “The non-regular use of beans, or even their non-consumption, was associated with obesity because the individual, when consuming beans, consumes other healthy foods together, such as rice, some vegetables, a salad and even meat, composing a nutritionally balanced dish for weight gain and health. When the individual stops eating beans, most likely he ends up making more inadequate and unhealthy food choices, which have a high amount of calories, and sometimes, few nutrients , and for this reason, this substitution ends up leading to weight gain in the adult population.”

The research pointed to a reduction in the consumption of beans. The forecast is that in 2025, Brazilians will stop eating food on a regular and traditional basis, starting to consume between one and four days a week.

Researcher Fernanda Serra Granado details the reasons for this reduction. “The reasons for the reduction in the regular consumption of beans over the years have been their replacement by industrialized foods, especially the ultra-processed ones which, despite being much more practical, much more convenient foods, given the rush of our daily lives, they also have a high amount of calories, they have little or almost no nutritional value.

The survey used data from more than 500,000 adults, between 2009 and 2019, monitored by Vigitel (Surveillance System of Risk and Protective Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey), of the Ministry of Health.

Listen on Radioagência: