Rita Lee is hospitalized in São Paulo

The Brazilian singer, songwriter, writer and activist, Rita Lee, 75 years old, was hospitalized today (24) at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the hospital, which did not provide details about the health status of the singer.

On social networks, Rita Lee’s family released a note about the hospitalization. “Like anyone who has gone through or is going through cancer treatment, hospitalizations for tests and evaluations may be necessary. The family appreciates the affection, certain of the respect for privacy, as established from the beginning”.

In May 2021, during a checkup at Albert Einstein Hospital, the singer was diagnosed with a primary tumor in her left lung and had to undergo treatment with immunotherapy and radiotherapy.