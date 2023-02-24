BB contest registration is extended until March 3

The deadline for registration in the Banco do Brazil contest has been extended to March 3. Entries ended today (24). 6,000 vacancies are offered, of which 2,000 are for commercial clerk-agent and 2,000 for technology clerk-agent with immediate hiring; and 2,000 vacancies for reserve registration.

There are vacancies in all states and in the Federal District, but technology vacancies are for Brasília and São Paulo.

The candidate must be 18 years old (completed by the date of hiring) and present a certificate of completion of high school.

Enrollment

With the extension, candidates can apply until 23:59 (Brasília time) on March 3rd. Registration costs R$50 and must be done on the Cesgranrio Foundation website. Persons registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government, members of low-income families and bone marrow donors may request exemption from payment.

At the time of registration, the candidate must choose the Federal Unit where he/she wishes to work and one of the 190 cities with places where the exams will be applied.

The tests will be held on April 23, 2023.

Disabled people

The bank also announced that it increased the number of exclusive vacancies for people with disabilities. Now, they add up to 825, with 299 vacancies for immediate hiring and 226 for reserve registration.

Remuneration

The starting salary is BRL 3,622.23 for a 30-hour week, in addition to food/meal allowance of BRL 1,014.42 and a food basket of BRL 799.38, which are paid monthly.

The employee will have a share in the profits or results; transportation vouchers; childcare assistance; help for a disabled child; supplementary pension; basic health and dental plans and access to education and training programs.