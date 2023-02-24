Former Real Madrid, Marcelo returns to Fluminense after 16 years abroad

Left-back Marcelo signed a two-year contract with Fluminense, the club that revealed him for football, after leaving Olympiakos Piraeus, Greek champions, the Rio de Janeiro club said this Friday (24).

Marcelo signed a deal until December 2024 with an option to extend until the end of 2025, Fluminense said.

“His home is and will always be Fluminense”, wrote the club on its Twitter account alongside a video with moments from the side’s career.

“It’s even difficult to express the meaning that this moment represents for me. I’ve been dreaming of returning to my origins for many years, to the team that trained me and taught me what I know about football”, said Marcelo to the club’s website.

The 34-year-old player played in the youth teams and became a professional at Fluminense. He joined Real Madrid in 2007 and played 546 games over 15 seasons with the Spanish giants.

He left Real Madrid at the end of last season as the most successful player in the club’s 120-year history with 25 trophies – including five Champions League titles.

Olympiakos announced Marcelo’s departure on Saturday (18), after the player terminated his contract five months after his arrival in September.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.