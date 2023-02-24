Revenue seizes hospital waste at the Port of Suape, in Pernambuco

The Federal Revenue seized a container with about 15 tons of hospital waste imported at the Port of Suape, in Greater Recife, Pernambuco.

The case happened last week, but it only came to light this week. Inside the compartment were found devices used in intravenous medications, hoses and blood bags; plus other objects.

The material brought from Portugal had been declared by the importer as vinyl chloride polymers, also known as PVC plastic. However, after a joint inspection by the Federal Revenue Service and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the merchandise was characterized as hospital material waste. The importation of this material is not authorized in Brazil.

Therefore, the goods are still seized by the Revenue Service at the Port of Suape and will remain there until the importer is summoned to arrange for the return of the material abroad.

In 2021, the Federal Revenue had already seized 20 tons of hospital waste also in Porto de Suape and also coming from Portugal. In the same year, another 60 containers with hospital waste were located in the Port of Santos, in São Paulo. This time, the cargo had been brought from the United States.

The names of the people and companies involved were not informed, due to fiscal secrecy.