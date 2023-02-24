Registration for the Portuguese proficiency exam ends today

Registration for the first edition of the 2023 exam to obtain the Certificate of Proficiency in Portuguese Language for Foreigners (Celpe-Bras) ends at 11:59 pm this Friday (24). They can be done through the Celpe-Bras system, on the Anísio Teixeira Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep) page.

After enrolling, those interested in obtaining the certificate will have until next Monday (27th) to pay the fee in the amount of R$ 247.58, for the application offices in Brazil; and US$ 115 for posts abroad. “It is worth mentioning that the approval of the registration is carried out by the coordinator of the applicator post and will occur upon confirmation of payment of the registration”, informs Inep. The tests will be applied on the 25th, 26th and 27th of April, in Brazil and abroad.

Celpe-Bras is the official Brazilian exam to certify proficiency in Portuguese as a foreign language. The certificate is accepted as proof of proficiency in the use of the language by institutions of higher education, intended for foreigners to enroll in undergraduate courses and postgraduate programs, as well as to validate the diplomas of foreign professionals who intend to work in the country.