Covid: seniors over 85 receive bivalent vaccine in Rio

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro reported that vaccination against covid-19 with bivalent immunization will begin this Monday (27) with elderly people aged 85 years or older and immunocompromised people aged 60 years or older. Vaccines began to be distributed yesterday (23) by the state government and will be used to reinforce monovalent immunizers.

On Tuesday (28), it will be the turn of elderly people aged 80 years or older and immunocompromised people aged 50 years or older. Then the calendar continues with the following age groups: March 1st (elderly people aged 75 years or older and immunocompromised people aged 40 years or older); day 2 (elderly 72 years and older and immunocompromised persons 30 years and older); day 3 (elderly 70 years and older and immunocompromised persons 20 years and older) and day 4 (elderly 70 years and older and immunocompromised persons 12 years and older).

The first phase of the bivalent reinforcement will target users and employees of long-term care facilities for the elderly and people with institutionalized disabilities, indigenous peoples and quilombolas aged 12 years or older.

The vaccine will be available at 237 primary care units (family clinics and municipal health centers), from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm, and on Saturdays, from 8am to 12pm.