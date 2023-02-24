The death toll rises to 54 after rains on the north coast of São Paulo

The government of São Paulo confirms 54 deaths on the coast of São Paulo due to the rains in the region, 53 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. So far, 38 bodies have been identified and released for burial. There are 13 adult men, 12 adult women and 13 children. In the region, 2,251 people are displaced and 1,815 are homeless. The state bulletin also informs the death of a 45-year-old man in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in Greater São Paulo, due to a landslide, followed by the collapse of a property.

The state government’s concern now is the displacement of tourists to the affected areas this weekend. The guidance is that people do not travel to these places, as the greater presence of people can overload hospital care, road traffic and the water and food supply in the region. The Military Police also warns that the area needs to be clear to ensure the arrival of help and rescue.

highways

Regarding the roads, the Rio-Santos Highway has 14 interdiction points, with falling trees or barriers. “The ascent of the mountain can be done by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, Rodovia dos Tamoios or Rodovia Oswaldo Cruz, depending on the point on Rio-Santos (SP-055) where the driver is and the destination”, says the bulletin. The Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125) has two points of interdiction due to the fall of a barrier.

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098) remains completely closed due to the rupture of a pipe at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. According to the government, the emergency works began on Tuesday (21), with an investment of R$ 9.4 million. The release of traffic should occur in two months and the conclusion of the work in up to 6 months. The work involves rebuilding the retaining wall, in addition to creating a new gallery.

Credit

The government of São Paulo announced the availability of R$ 500 million in lines of credit for the recovery of economic activity on the north coast. There will be three lines of credit through Banco do Povo and Desenvolvimento SP.

It will be R$ 283 million, through Desenvolvimento SP, for Bertioga, Caraguatatuba, Guarujá, Ilhabela, São Sebastião and Ubatuba, which are cities in a state of public calamity. Municipalities that access the resources will have a grace period of 12 months to start paying the financing, with interest of 0.25% per month, plus the Selic rate.

Small and medium-sized companies will have access to up to R$ 200 million in financing through Desenvolvimento SP. The grace period for this line is 12 months, with a payment period of up to 60 months. Contracts signed under this line of credit will be increased by the Selic rate plus 0.57% per month in installments.

Another line will make up to R$ 30 million available to micro-entrepreneurs and informal entrepreneurs, through Banco do Povo. Financing of up to R$ 21,000 may be contracted. The grace period for the start of payments will be 6 months, with a 2-year credit discharge period. No interest fees will be charged.