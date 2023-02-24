WHO warns that cholera mortality has risen and there are outbreaks in 22 countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today (24) that the mortality rate due to cholera outbreaks, which currently affect 22 countries, has risen to 2% in 2021. The organization believes that this percentage should have been the same in 2022 and continue in 2023.

In the last week alone, new outbreaks were registered in three countries, said the WHO representative for combating cholera, Philippe Barboza, in an interview, reiterating the risks that this increase in the incidence of the disease represents for global health.

“In 2022, compared to previous years, 50% more countries reported cholera outbreaks, including some that had been free of the disease for years,” he said.

Some of the outbreaks have been reported in areas hit by violence and conflict, such as Haiti or Syria. In Africa, the center of the epidemic is in Malawi, a country in the South that is experiencing a lethal wave and where there is a shortage of vaccines.

At least 1,400 people have died of the 45,000 cases reported since March last year in the country, considered one of the poorest in the world, according to the United Nations.

In Mozambique, the cholera outbreak that has affected some countries in the southern African region since the end of last year has caused the death of 37 people, among the 5,260 cases registered by the authorities, the country’s health minister announced this week.

In neighboring South Africa, health authorities reported that a 24-year-old man died of cholera, interrupting a 15-year period without deaths from the disease.

In total, five cases have been reported in South Africa since the beginning of February.

The WHO representative said that around 1 billion people in the world are threatened by the spread of the disease. He warned that vaccine supplies remain low, with around 37 million doses available for this year.

This means that, in many countries, vaccination campaigns have had to replace the two recommended doses in areas at risk of outbreaks with just one, said Philippe Barboza.

Faced with the advance of the disease, the WHO asked this year, for the first time, to donor countries and institutions a specific fund of US$ 25 million for combat actions.

