Inep releases Revalida 2023 confirmation card

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released the registration confirmation card for the first stage of the Revalidation Examination of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida).

The document presents the date, time and place of application of the test, details on specialized care and treatment by social name, if requested and approved, in addition to general guidelines regarding the exam.

To consult the card, the participant must access the Revalida System with Login and password for the federal government portal. Although not mandatory, Inep recommends that the confirmation card be taken with you on the day of the exam.

The first stage of Revalida 2023 will be applied on March 5 in eight cities: Brasília, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Branco, Salvador and São Paulo.

Consisting of two stages, theoretical and practical, the exam addresses, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

Revalida seeks to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the graduation diploma in medicine issued abroad. The references are care in the context of primary, outpatient, hospital, urgent, emergency and community care.