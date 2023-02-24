Spending by Brazilians on international travel rises 80.5% in January

Spending by Brazilians abroad totaled US$ 1.246 billion in January this year, informed today (24) the Central Bank (BC). The result is 80.5% higher than that registered in the same period last year, when Brazilians spent US$ 690 million.

Revenues from foreigners in Brazil totaled US$ 604 million in the month, with an increase of 43.3% compared to January 2022.

According to the BC, both spending by Brazilians abroad and revenues by foreigners in Brazil are on a “return to pre-pandemic levels” of covid-19.

With the increase in expenses abroad, the negative balance of the international travel account rose from US$ 269 million, in January 2022, to US$ 642 million, last month.