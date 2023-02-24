Government will release resources to reduce effects of drought in RS

Actions to reduce the impacts of the drought in the state of Rio Grande do Sul will receive an reinforcement of R$ 430 million, which will be released by the federal government, through the Ministries of Integration and Regional Development (MIDR), Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture (MDA), Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), and Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS). The announcement was made yesterday (23) during the visit of the ministers’ entourage to the state to discuss the situation.

The national secretary of Regional and Territorial Development Policies of the MIDR, Adriana Melo, said that Rio Grande do Sul is a priority in the Brazilian regional development policy, in particular in the border strip of the southern half. “Now, due to the recurrent drought events that have taken place in recent years, the state has also become a priority for water infrastructure actions, not only for productive development, but also for confronting structuring actions”, she highlighted.

Of the amount of R$ 430 million, the MIDR will be responsible for investing R$ 100 million, among other actions, in the contracting of water trucks for water distribution and also in the purchase and donation of basic food baskets and fuel. According to the ministry’s calculations, around 300 municipalities will benefit.

The MDA will invest R$ 300 million in two lines of credit aimed at small farmers. According to the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, the orientation is to join efforts with the state government and the city halls affected by the drought. “President Lula told us to come to Rio Grande do Sul, talk to the governor and his team, talk to the mayors, so that a joint effort can be made to face the issue of drought”, he informed.

Families of small farmers registered in the Rural Development program will receive a payment of up to R$ 2,400, which will be made in two installments. In all, the MDS will transfer R$ 24 million to low-income families in the region.

Emergency situation

The National Civil Defense recognized the emergency situation in 191 municipalities affected by the drought in the state. There were transfers of R$ 6.7 million to the cities of Herval, Caiçara, Unistalda, Júlio de Castilhos, Piratini, Dois Irmãos das Missões, Pinheiro Machado, Fontoura Xavier, Vista Gaúcha, Passa Sete, São Francisco de Assis, Erechim Assistência, Candiota , São José das Missões, Roque Gonzales, Jóia, Brochier, Pedras Altas, Santo Augusto, Benjamin Constant do Sul, Palmeira das Missões, Arroio Grande, Novo Barreiro, São Pedro das Missões and Sinimbu.

For Adriana Melo, given the situation, it is important to have quick responses to the emergency issues that arise. According to the secretary, the measures announced in the area of ​​civil defense, with emergency actions, will reach more than 300 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. “It is an important support for them to be able to face this situation in a more timely way”.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who accompanied the delegation of ministers on the visit to the Copaul settlement, in Hulha Negra, said that the measures announced by the federal government join a series of announcements made by the state government last week. to the aid of producers.

“I receive with great joy, not only the visit, but the announcements that the federal government is making. Last week, we forwarded the file with the demands we had, we organized part of our team, our secretaries are here and now we are starting to see the results. Many actions will be developed together, and I welcome this environment of dialogue”, he highlighted.

The Rio Grande do Sul government had already announced a permanent and transversal plan to mitigate the effects of the drought in Rio Grande do Sul. Among the planned actions are the amnesty of 100% of the debt of the Troca-Troca de Sementes program for family farmers in municipalities in an emergency situation, the creation of an online system for monitoring the drought and construction of cisterns, among others.

Leite intends to request, in the next few days, an audience with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “to discuss the issue of the drought and more measures that can be adopted jointly by the federal and state governments”.