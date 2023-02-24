Rio de Janeiro distributes doses of bivalent vaccine against covid-19

The state of Rio de Janeiro began distributing doses of the bivalent booster vaccine against covid-19. In this first batch, whose distribution began yesterday (23), there are 243,360 doses of the immunizer, according to the State Department of Health.

Initially, the target audience for this vaccine are people at greater risk of developing severe forms of the disease, such as the elderly over 70 years of age and people with disabilities. The prediction is that vaccination will begin on Monday (27), according to the Ministry of Health calendar.

“The Secretary of State is sending the doses of this updated vaccine to all municipalities, which will already take the new variants, such as Ômicron”, explained Secretary Doutor Luizinho.

“We are going to vaccinate everyone against covid-19 from Monday, gradually, starting with those over 70 and so on, with pregnant women, then with people over 60, indigenous people, health workers. We will inform our population of the date and availability of vaccines.”

According to the state government, the booster with the bivalent vaccine can be taken four months after the last booster dose or the second dose of the schedule with monovalent vaccines.

Secretariat data show that, among the elderly aged 70 years or older, 81% received the first booster dose, but only 55% returned for the second booster dose. Of the total population of the state, 13.12 million took the first two doses of the vaccine, but among these, 5.64 million did not return to the posts to take the booster doses.