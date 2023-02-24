Official inflation preview stands at 0.76% in February

The Extended Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), which measures the preview of official inflation, recorded a rate of 0.76% in February this year. The index was above the one registered in January (0.55%) and below the one observed in February 2022 (0.99%).

According to published data (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15 accumulates an inflation rate of 1.31% in the first two months of the year. In 12 months, the accumulated rate is 5.63%, below the 5.87% accumulated in the immediately previous 12 months.

Eight of the nine expense groups surveyed by the IBGE had price increases in February, with emphasis on education (6.41%), due to the readjustments that are normally practiced at the beginning of the school year. The main variations between came from the high school (10.29%), from elementary School (10.04%), from pre school (9.58%) and the nursery (7.28%).

The housing group, with a price variation of 0.63%, had the greater contribution to the preview of inflation in February. There was inflation in items such as residential rent (0.89%), condominium (0.62%), water and sewage fee (1.32%), piped gas (1.50%) and electricity (0.35%).

Food and beverages rose 0.39% in the preview for the month, with emphasis on items such as carrot (24.25%), vegetables and greens (8.71%), long life milk (3.63%), rice (2.75%) and fruits (2.33%).

Clothing was the only expense group with deflation (price decline): -0.05%. The other groups showed the following variations: communication (0.78%), household items (0.71%), personal expenses (0.63%), health and personal care (0.55%) and transportation (0. 08%).