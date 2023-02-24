Registration for Sisu ends this Friday

Registration for the Unified Selection System (Sisu) for the first half of 2023 ends this Friday (24). Interested parties should apply through site until 23:59, Brazilia time. You can choose up to two course options.

All students who have taken the most recent edition of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem), obtained a score greater than zero in the writing test and have not declared themselves as trainers when registering for the test can participate.

Access to Sisu’s registration system is carried out with information from Login and password for the digital services of the federal government, through an account at gov.br. Those who do not have a registration on the page must create their account here.

Sisu brings together, in an electronic system managed by the Ministry of Education (MEC), vacancies offered by public institutions of higher education throughout Brazil, most of which are offered by federal institutions (universities and institutes).

The system performs the selection of students based on the Enem score. Up to the limit of vacancies offered, by course and type of competition, according to the choices of registered candidates, they are selected in order of highest classification.