Covid-19: DF starts booster application in children aged 3 and 4

This week, the Federal District started applying the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 3 and 4 who received CoronaVac. According to the secretary of health, it is necessary to wait an interval of at least four months from the application of the second dose.

The immunizer used to boost this age group is Pfizer Baby, available in 37 basic health units (UBS) in the Federal District. The locations, according to the secretariat, have available stock and are able to receive this contingent. Check out the full list of vaccination points here.

Balance

So far, the secretariat has applied more than 7.2 million doses against covid-19. Currently, the first and second doses are available for children aged 6 months to 2 years; the booster dose for all age groups from 3 years old, including children, adolescents, adults and the elderly; and the second booster for those under 40 years old.